Elisabeth Moss to lead ‘Call Jane’

Actress Elisabeth Moss won the 2017 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. — AFP-Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Having won a best actress award at the Primetime Emmys on September 17, Elisabeth Moss is to become the title character in 1960s women’s rights biopic Call Jane.

Going from Mad Men to Top of the Lake and now The Handmaid's Tale, Elisabeth Moss is one of TV's hottest stars.

She won the 2017 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, selected over Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), and Robin Wright House of Cards).

As a producer on the 10-episode series, she returned to the podium for an Outstanding Drama award shared with a dozen other producers and executives.

Hulu's dystopian thriller, based on Booker nominated Margaret Atwood novel The Handmaid's Tale, has already been renewed for a second season, expected to air in 2018, and Moss is taking on another project about women's rights, having signed up for Call Jane.

The 1960s historical biopic takes place at a time before abortion was legalized in the United States, and Moss plays the lead, a woman put in touch with a secret Chicago-based network of abortion providers.

Directing will be Simon Curtis, well known for 2011 Eddie Redmayne, Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh movie My Week With Marilyn and 1999 miniseries David Copperfield, the on-screen debut for a pre-Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe.

Moss has already committed to appearing in The Seagull, based on Anton Chekhov's play, alongside Saoirse Ronan and Annette Bening, and comedy crime drama Old Man and the Gun with Robert Redford and Casey Affleck.

Imminent for Simon Curtis is Goodbye Christopher Robin, a biographical film about Winnie the Pooh creator A. A. Milne, set for a late September debut. — AFP-Relaxnews