Elisabeth Moss joins comic book adaptation ‘The Kitchen’

Elisabeth Moss at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles March 4, 2018. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 20 — The star of The Handmaid’s Tale and Top of the Lake is joining Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish for a movie based on Vertigo comic book The Kitchen.

Announced for September 20, 2019, The Kitchen will feature Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) as three Irish gangsters’ wives who take control of the family business.

Rather than a comedy, as its casting of McCarthy and Haddish might suggest, The Kitchen is instead a gritty crime drama, set in the Hell’s Kitchen area of 1970s New York City.

Written by Ollie Masters and illustrated by Ming Doyle, eight volumes of comic book series The Kitchen were published between 2014 and 2015 by DC comics imprint Vertigo.

Adapting it for the screen is Andrea Berloff, one of the writers on 2015 hip-hop biopic Straight Outta Compton. Berloff is both screenwriting and making her directorial debut on The Kitchen.

Elisabeth Moss won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy for her performance in season one of dystopian thriller The Handmaid’s Tale; season two returns in April 2018.

She was also acclaimed for crime drama Top of the Lake which resulted in a Golden Globe win and Primetime Emmy nomination, while she accrued a total of six Mad Men nominations over the course of her time on the show.

Tiffany Haddish was a regular on television soap If Loving You Is Wrong and then sitcom The Carmichael Show before appearing in 2016’s Keanu and then 2017 breakout Girls Trip; she co-hosted the nomination announcement for the 2018 Academy Awards, co-presented two Oscars at the ceremony itself with Maya Rudolph, and will be co-starring in Jordan Peele comedy series The Last OG which, too, debuts in April.

Melissa McCarthy, part of the ensemble cast of comedy hit Bridesmaids, led Spy, co-starred with Sandra Bullock in The Heat and was part of the leading quartet in Ghostbusters, all directed by Paul Feig.

She can next be seen with Maya Rudolph in May’s college comedy Life of the Party and then August crime caper The Happytime Murders. — AFP-Relaxnews