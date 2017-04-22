Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk to unleash audio/video box set (VIDEO)

German band Kraftwerk performs live on November 6, 2014 at the Louis Vuitton Art Foundation in Paris. — AFP picBERLIN, April 22 — German electronic music band Kraftwerk are set to release a comprehensive audio/video box set next month, capturing some of their most stunning live performances at contemporary art galleries and museums around the world.

Titled 3-D The Catalogue, the collection will feature live performances recorded in locations such as The Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), MoMA (New York), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo), and the Sydney Opera House, with the box set scheduled for release on May 26 in a variety of formats — including DVD, CD, vinyl and digital.

The deluxe vinyl box set will also feature eight classic Kraftwerk albums in chronological order, with the deluxe Blu-Ray edition to contain four discs and a 236-page hardback art book containing computer generated images from the 3-D multi-media performances, alongside a selection of unseen photos (via Rolling Stone).

News of the release comes ahead of the band’s upcoming European tour, which includes their first UK dates since 2013 and a performance at Portugal’s Neo Pop festival in August. — AFP-Relaxnews