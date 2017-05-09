Eisenberg, Skarsgard board ‘The Hummingbird Project’

LOS ANGELES, May 9 — Actors Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgard have been tapped to star in director Kim Nguyen's upcoming tech drama The Hummingbird Project.

Set in the high-stakes world of High Frequency Trading, where success is measured in nanoseconds, Eisenberg and Skarsgard portray Vincent and Anton — two cousins from New York, whose dream it is to build a fiber-optic cable straight between Kansas and New Jersey, making them millions.

Standing in their way is their old boss Paul Raulston, a psychopathic trader who will stop at nothing to see them fail — and so the high-speed drama begins.

The film, written by Nguyen and produced by Pierre Even of Item 7 in Montreal, is Nguyen’s follow-up to his 2016 feature Two Lovers And A Bear.

Nguyen is best known for his Academy Award-nominated and Canadian Screen Award-winning 2012 film War Witch (Rebelle).

Production is slated to begin in Montreal in October with the project to be executive produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Loving) and Fred Berger (La La Land) of Automatik (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews