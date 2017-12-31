Eighteen of 2018’s biggest movies: Part 2

Bullock leads an all-star cast including Cate Blanchett and Mindy Kaling in the gender-flipped remake of the heist comedy series. — Screengrab from TwitterLOS ANGELES, Dec 31 — Take note of some of the year’s biggest upcoming releases, including Ocean’s 8, Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Ocean’s 8

June 8, 2018

How many people does it take to steal the world’s most expensive necklace? Eight, if you pick the right women and do it at the glamorous Met Gala, according to Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean.

Incredibles 2

June 15, 2018

The superpowered Parr family try to maintain a semblance of normality while combating a new supervillain called The Underminer.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

June 22, 2018

New heroes Owen Grady and Claire Dearing head back onto Isla Nublar to evacuate its remaining dinosaur population. There’s also a cameo from franchise vet Dr Ian Malcolm.

Sicario 2: Soldado

June 29, 2018

Two operatives are sent on a cross-border mission against criminal cartels, but they bring their own personal objectives with them. Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin reprise their roles.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

July 20, 2018

Prequel movie explaining how the characters of 2008 musical hit Mamma Mia! got to know each other in the first place.

The Predator

August 3, 2018

An ex-Special Forces commando and his team prepare to counter the existence of one of the galaxy’s most fearsome hunters. Directed by Shane Black, who co-starred in the franchise’s 1987 original.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

November 2, 2018

Ten years on from the events of X-Men: Apocalypse, the mutant superhero team is more well-known than ever but faces a new threat when one of their number is targeted by a powerful alien being.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

November 21, 2018

As in real life, things have changed since the first Wreck-It Ralph. Here, Ralph encounters the Disney Princesses as he tries to fix an arcade games machine.

Mortal Engines

December 14, 2018

An adaptation of the Philip Reeve novel set in a future where enormous rival moving cities rove the world in pursuit of each other. — AFP-Relaxnews