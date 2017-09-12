Ed Skrein out, Daniel Dae Kim in as Major Ben Daimio in ‘Hellboy’

Kim will join David Harbour and Milla Jovovich in the reboot. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Daniel Dae Kim is in talks to play Major Ben Daimio, the role Ed Skrein recently vacated after learning the character was Japanese, in the Hellboy reboot.

The public backlash following Skrein’s initial casting reignited the debate about whitewashing in Hollywood.

Skrein’s casting followed similar controversies in which white actors were picked for roles originally portrayed by people of Asian descent, such as Scarlett Johansson as a Japanese human-cyborg in Ghost in the Shell, Tilda Swinton for the role of the Ancient One in Doctor Strange and Emma Stone as mixed-race character Allison Ng in Aloha.

Meanwhile, Kim is no stranger to socially charged dealings. He and his Hawaii Five-0 co-star Grace Park exited the CBS show in June. The actors had been seeking equal pay with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, but failed to reach deals with CBS Television Studios.

The Hellboy reboot, which also stars David Harbour and Milla Jovovich, is directed by Neil Marshall. It does not yet have a release date.