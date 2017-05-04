Mark your calendar! Ed Sheeran is performing in Kuala Lumpur

Ed Sheeran will be performing at Axiata Arena on November 14. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, May 4 — Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be returning to Malaysia in November.

He first performed here in 2015.

The stop is part of the Asian leg of his world tour to support his latest album, ÷ (Divide), which was released in March.

Singles Shape of You and Castle on the Hill from the album have landed on the No. 1 and 2 spots in various charts across the world, including the Billboard Hot 100.

Sheeran also topped streaming service Spotify’s biggest-ever opening 24-hour streams with both singles.

Sheeran will be performing at Axiata Arena (formerly known as Putra Indoor Stadium) on November 14, and tickets for his show will go on sale on May 15 at 10am.

The Thinking Out Loud singer will also be performing in Singapore on November 11. Other Asian venues will be announced shortly.

Tickets for the Malaysia concert are priced at RM198, RM298, RM358 and RM458 (excluding GST and ticket fee) and available from www.prworldwidelive.com.