Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ beats out ‘Star Wars’ in UK sales

Ed Sheeran's latest album, ‘Divide’ is the best-selling entertainment product in the UK so far this year. — AFP picLONDON, July 27 ― A look at the best-selling entertainment products in the UK so far this year finds Ed Sheeran's latest album, Divide, topping the charts.

The report from the UK's Entertainment Retailers Association compares entertainment products across the areas of music, video and video games.

Sheeran's album comes in first, followed by the video of Rogue One ― A Star Wars Story, while in third place is another video, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Seven of the top ten products in all are in the video category, with others including Moana, Trolls and Sing.

Other top-selling music products include Rag'n'Bone Man's debut album, Human, which comes in sixth place, and the latest Now That's What I Call Music compilation in eighth.

Ed Sheeran's Divide was released in March and quickly rose to the top of the charts, surpassing one million copies sold in the UK within two weeks of its release. It was also the top-selling vinyl of the year as of April, according to Official Charts. ― AFP-Relaxnews