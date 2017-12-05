Ed Sheeran tops six billion streams on Spotify in 2017

Ed Sheeran performs during the ‘Golden Camera’ (‘Die Goldene Kamera’) award ceremony of German TV magazine ‘Hoer Zu’ in Hamburg March 4, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — British singer Ed Sheeran tops the list of the most popular artists of 2017 on music streaming platform Spotify with 6.3 billion streams of his songs (combined) worldwide. His hit Shape of You, streamed more than 1.4 billion times, is the most streamed track in the history of Spotify. His latest album, ÷, was also the most streamed album of the year.

Most streamed artists worldwide on Spotify in 2017

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

Most streamed female artists

1. Rihanna

2. Taylor Swift

3. Selena Gomez

Most streamed male artists

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

Most streamed groups

1. Coldplay

2. Imagine Dragons

3. Maroon 5

Most streamed albums

1. ÷, Ed Sheeran

2. More Life, Drake

3. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

4. Starboy, The Weeknd

5. Stoney, Post Malone

Most streamed tracks

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2. Despacito (Remix), Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

3. Despacito, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee

4. Something Just Like This" The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

5. I’m the One, DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Note that Spotify has added a special page rounding up the most streamed artists by genre (hip hop, pop, rock, etc.) as well as the most popular playlists. For more information visit spotify.com/2017. — AFP-Relaxnews