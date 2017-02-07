Ed Sheeran to perform at Brit Awards

British singer Ed Sheeran received great critical acclaim for his first album, +. — Cover Media picLONDON, feb 7 — Ed Sheeran is the latest artist to perform at the Brit Awards 2017.

The singer-songwriter announced the news on Twitter, which also gave Sheeran his own ginger-haired, bespectacled emoji.

Previously announced performers include The 1975, Robbie Williams, Skepta, Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Emeli Sande.

Replacing Canadian crooner Michael Buble, who had to back out following the cancer diagnosis of his three-year-old son, are Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis.

This year’s Brit Award take place February 22. — AFP-Relaxnews