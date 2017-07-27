Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Alt-J compete for Mercury Prize

British singer Ed Sheeran was nominated for the Mercury Prize for his third album. — Cover Media picLONDON, July 27 — Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was nominated today for the prestigious Mercury Prize for his third album Divide, going up against breakthrough grime star Stormzy and former winners Alt-J and The xx.

“What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make,” the jury said in a statement announcing the 12 shortlisted albums.

“They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions”.

Sheeran was in the running for his record-breaking third album Divide, which topped the album charts in several countries including his native Britain, Australia and the United States.

It also smashed Spotify records, drawing nearly 57 million listens on its first day of release.

The previous record was held by The Weeknd’s Starboy, which drew 29 million streams on its release date.

Despite having won several Grammys and Brit awards since he burst onto the scene with his debut album “+” in 2011, Sheeran has never won the Mercury Prize.

Established in 1992, it recognises the top album by a British or Irish artist.

London-born grime star Stormzy was shortlisted for his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer, which the jury described as “adventurous, rueful, outraged and soulful”.

The rapper said on Twitter that he was “over the moon” with his nomination.

“I put my heart, my soul and my absolute everything into making this album,” he wrote.

The list also include former winners Alt-J for Relaxer and The xx for their third album I see you and the indie guitar pop band Blossoms with their eponymous album.

Kate Tempest, shortlisted in 2014, joined the list for Let Them Eat Chaos alongside indie guitar pop band Blossoms with their eponymous debut album.

Lesser know artists whose albums were nominated include Sampha, J Hus, Loyle Carner, Dinosaur and The Big Moon.

This year’s winner will be announced at a September 14 show in London. — AFP