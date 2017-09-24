Ed Sheeran releases lyric video for new single ‘Perfect’

Ed Sheeran performs during the ‘Golden Camera’ (‘Die Goldene Kamera’) award ceremony of German TV magazine ‘Hoer Zu’ in Hamburg March 4, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Things just keep getting better for Ed Sheeran with his Shape of You having recently become Spotify’s most streamed song and now he has revealed what’s awaiting next.

Sheeran took to Instagram to reveal the lyric video for his next single that will be called Perfect. This will be his fourth track from his latest record-breaking album Divide.

He simply captioned the post as: “It’s the song I’m most proud of from this album.”

Perfect follows up on his previous singles Castle on the Hill, Shape of You, and Galway Girl. Check it out below.