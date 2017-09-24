Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Ed Sheeran releases lyric video for new single ‘Perfect’

Sunday September 24, 2017
02:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Are US tech giants too powerful? Experts weigh inAre US tech giants too powerful? Experts weigh in

Coutinho shows why he is priceless to LiverpoolCoutinho shows why he is priceless to Liverpool

The Edit: Netflix debuts trailer for Stephen King’s ‘1922’The Edit: Netflix debuts trailer for Stephen King’s ‘1922’

Thai junta leader Prayuth looks to be on drive to stay in powerThai junta leader Prayuth looks to be on drive to stay in power

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Ed Sheeran performs during the ‘Golden Camera’ (‘Die Goldene Kamera’) award ceremony of German TV magazine ‘Hoer Zu’ in Hamburg March 4, 2017. — Reuters picEd Sheeran performs during the ‘Golden Camera’ (‘Die Goldene Kamera’) award ceremony of German TV magazine ‘Hoer Zu’ in Hamburg March 4, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Things just keep getting better for Ed Sheeran with his Shape of You having recently become Spotify’s most streamed song and now he has revealed what’s awaiting next.

Sheeran took to Instagram to reveal the lyric video for his next single that will be called Perfect. This will be his fourth track from his latest record-breaking album Divide.

He simply captioned the post as: “It’s the song I’m most proud of from this album.”

Perfect follows up on his previous singles Castle on the Hill, Shape of You, and Galway Girl. Check it out below.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline