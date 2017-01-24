Ed Sheeran releases ‘Castle on the Hill’ music video

Singer Ed Sheeran performs at the 2014 Wango Tango concert at StubHub Center in Carson, California May 10, 2014. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 24 — The British pop star turned to current students at his old high school for help in recreating the teenage hijinks of Castle on the Hill.

“All these kids are actually from my high school! Go watch it & share it far and wide,” Sheeran said, posting the music video to social networks.

The video was recorded on location in Framlingham, eastern England.

As one of two singles from upcoming album ÷ (aka Divide), Castle on the Hill was released on January 6 alongside Shape of You, both to immediate success.

A March 3, 2017 release ÷ follows previous albums + and x. — AFP-Relaxnews