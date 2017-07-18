Ed Sheeran is Lisa Simpson’s new crush

Sheeran has a tattoo of Blinky, a three-eyed fish who lives near the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 18 — Ed Sheeran is set to guest-star in an episode of The Simpsons, Entertainment Weekly reported yesterday.

We’re just wondering why it took so long, considering it’s well-known that he has a tattoo of Blinky, a three-eyed fish who lives near the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant.

The Shape of You singer will play a musician named Brendan who Lisa immediately develops a crush on in an episode called “Haw-Haw Land”.

“He keeps alternating (between), ‘You’re not that great, but you could be fantastic,’ and she keeps falling for him because of his talent,” executive producer Al Jean was quoted as saying by EW.

Fans can also look forward to a love triangle with Nelson, who sings a rendition of Save the Last Dance to impress Lisa.

It is understood that Sheeran has already recorded his part for the episode.

Season 29 of The Simpsons premieres October 1. Sheeran’s episode is expected to air in January.