Ed Sheeran duets with Andrea Bocelli (VIDEO)

Saturday December 16, 2017
02:46 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 — British star Ed Sheeran joins forces with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on a new orchestral version of his hit song Perfect.

Ed Sheeran's recent duet with Beyonce hit the top of the Billboard charts. — AFP picEd Sheeran's recent duet with Beyonce hit the top of the Billboard charts. — AFP picA video shared on YouTube shows the two artists recording their Perfect Symphony duet in the studio.

In the first part of the track, the Shape Of You star can be heard singing the original lyrics in English. Andrea Bocelli then takes over and is joined by Ed Sheeran singing some lines in Italian.

Perfect features on Ed Sheeran’s latest album, “Divide,” released earlier this year.

The singer recently released another Perfect duet with singer Beyoncé. — AFP-Relaxnews

