Dylan O’Brien takes on terrorists in ‘American Assassin’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — Check out the new trailer CBS Films’ upcoming thriller American Assassin trailer that stars Dylan O’Brien

The film is based on the popular novel by Vince Flynn and focuses on the journey of Mitch Rapp (O’Brien) as a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton)

The synopsis of the film reads: “American Assassin, directed by Michael Cuesta (Kill the Messenger) follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.”

American Assassin is set for release on September 15.

Michael Keaton trains Dylan O’Brien to take out terrorists in ‘American Assassin’.