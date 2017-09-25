Dylan O’Brien is back on the run in ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Following yesterday’s teaser, here’s the first trailer for 20th Century Fox’s upcoming dystopian sci-fi Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

Thomas (played by Dylan O’Brien) and his group of Gladers will venture into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled maze that will have them facing their most dangerous mission yet.

This third and final film in the Maze Runner trilogy also stars Patricia Clarkson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Esposito, Dexter Darden, Rosa Salazar, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aidan Gillen, Walton Goggins, Barry Pepper and Will Poulter.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.”

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is set for release on January 26, 2018.

A screengrab from ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ that stars Dylan O’Brien.