Dwayne Johnson to get his own DC comics film as ‘Black Adam’

Friday January 20, 2017
07:10 PM GMT+8

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will play Black Adam, the arch nemesis of Captain Marvel in a spin-off film. — Reuters picWrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will play Black Adam, the arch nemesis of Captain Marvel in a spin-off film. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — Dwayne Johnson is getting his own DC comics spin-off film, in the role of anti-hero Black Adam.

New Line Cinema has decided to split the movie Shazam in two, giving Johnson the titular role of his own film.

The original film is about a teenage boy named Billy Batson who can transform into a superhero by saying the word Shazam. He is also known as Captain Marvel.

Johnson’s character Black Adam is the arch nemesis.

The actor will next be seen on the big screen in the Baywatch reboot Memorial Day weekend. — AFP-Relaxnews

