Dwayne Johnson shares international trailer for ‘Rampage’ (VIDEO)

Monday March 12, 2018
02:03 PM GMT+8

A screengrab from ‘Rampage’ starring Dwayne Johnson as Davis Okoye.A screengrab from ‘Rampage’ starring Dwayne Johnson as Davis Okoye.LOS ANGELES, March 12 — Dwayne Johnson today took to social media today to share the China release date for his upcoming action adventure Rampage, along with an international trailer for the film which you can watch below.

The film centres on primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson) as he tries to find an antidote for a genetic mutation that causes his beloved silverback gorilla friend George, a wolf and a reptile to grow into monsters.

The film also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Naomie Harris, Jake Lacy, P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid and Matt Gerald.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.”

 

