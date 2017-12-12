Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child

Cast member Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian pose at the premiere for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ in Los Angeles, California December 12, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is all set to hear the pitter-patter of another set of tiny feet after announcing that his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, is pregnant with their second child.

The Jumanji star took to Instagram to share that the couple are expecting another baby girl. Along with a snap of the pair’s daughter Jasmine Lia, posing in front of a Christmas tree with a sign that reads “It’s a Girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister! And finally be the boss!”, Johnson shared this caption: “Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL.”

Johnson also added: “@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime.”

Johnson and Hashian have been dating since 2007 and they welcomed Jasmine on December 16, 2015. This will be Johnson’s third daughter as he is also father to 16-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson.