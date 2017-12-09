‘Dunkirk,’ ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ make the AFI’s top 10 movies of 2017

‘Wonder Woman’ features on the AFI's list of top 10 movies of 2017. — AFP Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, Dec 9 — The American Film Institute (AFI) has published its list of top 10 movies of the year — another hot tip in the build-up to the Oscars — as well as its top 10 TV shows.

The American Film Institute’s list is so similar to the Critic’s Choice Awards selection, announced December 6, that it is hard to tell them apart. The AFI’s top 10 includes Critics’ Choice Best Picture nominees “The Big Sick,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “The Florida Project,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “The Post,” “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The only difference is “Wonder Woman” — the highest-grossing movie on the AFI’s list with $821M worldwide — which replaces the Critics’ Choice Awards’ “Darkest Hour.” In fact, the Churchill biopic starring Gary Oldman was considered to be a British movie and was not eligible for the AFI’s selection.

Last year, The AFI’s top 10 included “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” and “Manchester by the Sea,” all of which won Oscars at the 89th Academy Awards a few months later.

On the TV side, “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “This Is Us” and “Stranger Things” are back on the list, joined by “Big Little Lies,” “Feud,” “The Good Place,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Insecure” and “Master of None.”

AFI top 10 movies of 2017:

- “The Big Sick,” directed by Michael Showalter

- “Call Me by Your Name,” directed by Luca Guadagnino

- “Dunkirk,” directed by Christopher Nolan

- “The Florida Project,” directed by Sean Baker

- “Get Out,” directed by Jordan Peele

- “Lady Bird,” directed by Greta Gerwig

- “The Post,” directed by Steven Spielberg

- “The Shape of Water,” directed by Guillermo del Toro

- “ Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” directed by Martin McDonagh

- “Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins

AFI top 10 TV shows of 2017:



- “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

- “The Crown” (Netflix)

- “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

- “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

- “The Good Place” (NBC)

- “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

- “Insecure” (HBO)

- “Master of None” (Netflix)

- “Stranger Things 2” (Netflix)

- “This Is Us” (NBC)

— AFP Relaxnews