‘Dunkirk’ most popular Oscar nominee in Malaysia

(From left) Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo pose with their Oscars after winning Best Sound Mixing for ‘Dunkirk’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Christopher Nolan’s World War II movie Dunkirk was the most searched Oscar nominee in Malaysia, according to data by search engine Google.

The movie, which was released in July last year, was popular in all states in the country.

It was also the most searched Oscar nominee in the region, except in Brunei and parts of Indonesia and Thailand, which looked up Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy Get Out.

“The most popular among all Best Picture Oscar nominees in the United States this year was, without a doubt, Get Out. In much of the world, however, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk proved to be the most searched-for film,” said Google Trends on its mini-site.

“More niche films, like Lady Bird’s coming-of-age story, or Churchill struggles during World War II, depicted in Darkest Hour, found popularity in countries as diverse as Libya, Gabon, and Venezuela. The Shape of Water and Call Me By Your Name — both recent releases — also received significant attention, both in Latin America and China.”

The 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, was also popular in the region, although not as much as in North America and Australia.

Dunkirk lost to Guillermo del Toro’s monster romance film The Shape of the Water for Best Picture earlier today.

However, it picked up the technical awards for Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.