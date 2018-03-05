‘Dunkirk’ most popular Oscar nominee in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Christopher Nolan’s World War II movie Dunkirk was the most searched Oscar nominee in Malaysia, according to data by search engine Google.
The movie, which was released in July last year, was popular in all states in the country.
It was also the most searched Oscar nominee in the region, except in Brunei and parts of Indonesia and Thailand, which looked up Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy Get Out.
“More niche films, like Lady Bird’s coming-of-age story, or Churchill struggles during World War II, depicted in Darkest Hour, found popularity in countries as diverse as Libya, Gabon, and Venezuela. The Shape of Water and Call Me By Your Name — both recent releases — also received significant attention, both in Latin America and China.”
The 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, was also popular in the region, although not as much as in North America and Australia.
Dunkirk lost to Guillermo del Toro’s monster romance film The Shape of the Water for Best Picture earlier today.
However, it picked up the technical awards for Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.