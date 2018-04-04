‘Dukun’ actress Umie Aida says drew inspiration from a snake, not Mona Fandey

‘Dukun’ star Umie Aida says she was inspired by the movements of an albino python. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Dukun star Datin Paduka Umie Aida said she drew inspiration from a snake to prepare for her role as a murderous and power hungry bomoh (witch doctor).

“I spent two months studying the behaviour and movements of an albino python which I got on loan from a pet shop.

“It even slept on my bed and whenever I spoke to the snake, I think it understood what I was saying,” she said today at an exclusive screening at KLCC.

Although the film is said to be loosely based on Mona Fandey, the infamous witch doctor who gruesomely murdered a politician, the actress insisted otherwise.

Fans excited to watch the film will be pleased to know that it will be screened without cuts.

However, Astro Shaw head Najwa Abu Bakar revealed that five audio edits were made.

Dukun opens in cinemas nationwide tomorrow, after a 12-year wait.