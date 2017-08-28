Drugs and aliens prove a deadly combination in ‘Welcome To Willits’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming horror-comedy Welcome to Willits that stars Dolph Lundgren.

The film is set deep in the woods of Northern California, where a group of vacationing friends find themselves in a situation that quickly escalates into total carnage.

The film also stars Garrett Clayton, Chris Zylka, Thomas Dekker and Bill Sage.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Aliens, burnouts, and clueless campers collide in this bloody and bonkers slasher freak-out. Deep in the woods of Northern California lies the off-the-grid town of Willits, a haven for marijuana growers, meth addicts, and conspiracy theorists. When a gaggle of vacationing friends unknowingly set up their campsite on the property of Willits’ most disturbed resident — a psychotic, drug-addled pot farmer convinced extraterrestrials are out to get him — they’re in for one hell of a bad time.”

Welcome to Willits in set for select release on September 22.

A screengrab from upcoming horror-comedy ‘Welcome to Willits’ that stars Dolph Lundgren among others.