Drew Barrymore drops new teaser for ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 ― A promo video for Drew Barrymore’s Santa Clarita Diet dropped during last night’s Golden Globe awards, giving a new sneak peek of the upcoming Netflix show.

The video shows Barrymore’s character promoting her new successful diet plan, but it might not be for everyone, as we see Barrymore tucking into a plate of rather gory looking meat and eyeballs.

Also starring Timothy Olyphant, the dark comedy follows the discontented lives of husband and wife realtors Joel and Sheila in the LA suburb of Santa Clarita.

A promo video for Drew Barrymore's 'Santa Clarita Diet' has been released ahead of the show's premiere next month. ― Picture courtesy of NetFlix US & Canada/ Youtube.comWhen Sheila goes through a dramatic change their lives take a turn towards death and destruction... but in a positive way.

Liv Hewson also stars as Joel and Sheila’s teenage daughter Abby.

The show will make its global debut on Netflix on Friday, February 3, 2017.