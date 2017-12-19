Dream pop band LANY to play Asia in 2018 (VIDEO)

The band’s April 5 date in Manila is already sold-out. — Handout via TheHiva.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Three-piece dream pop band LANY from America is set to hit our shores next year!

The band will start their Asian leg of their tour in Indonesia on March 27, followed by Singapore on March 29, Malaysia March 31, China April 3, the Philippines April 5, South Korea April 7, and two dates in Japan on April 9 and 10.

Pronounced Lay-Nee, the band came up with their name as an acronym for ‘Los Angeles New York’, so they should be called L-A-N-Y, but since people kept getting confused the band decided to just stick with Lay-Nee.

LANY is made up of Paul Jason Klien: lead vocals, keyboard, guitar, Jake Clifford Goss: drums, and Les Priest on keyboards, guitar and backup vocals.

Formed in 2014, the fairly new band released the songs Hot Lights and Walk Away anonymously on Soundcloud.

They then released their debut EP, Acronymn where the song ILYSB gained a huge following, allowing them to hit the mainstream touring with X Ambassadors, Troye Sivan and Halsey.

Check out some of their music videos here:

In June 2017, the band released their debut self-titled album.

So, in case you are wondering if you should go check out LANY live in concert, let’s just say that they are already on a roll to super-stardom, just ask them peeps in the Philippines who were lucky enough to snag tickets for their April 5 SOLD OUT concert in Manila. Huh, that was fast!

Here are the details for all upcoming LANY shows in Asia:

Get your tickets for any of the shows above, here: thisislany.com/tour — TheHive.Asia