Drake and Jennifer Lopez ‘making beautiful music together’

Last week, Lopez shared this selfie with Drake on her Instagram account after he attended her show at Planet Hollywood. — Picture via Instagram.com/JLoLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Do we have a new couple alert in the form of Drake and Jennifer Lopez?

Not so fast, insiders from both singers’ camps tell People magazine.

Despite the rapper being sighted at Lopez’s Vegas show on two separate days earlier this week, sources say the pair are just friends — for now.

“They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s early,” a source was quoted as saying to People.

“Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.”

The source added that Drake and Lopez are making beautiful music together — literally.

“They are spending a lot of time together and really enjoying each other, but right now, it’s about the music.”

Drake was last romantically linked to his longtime pal Rihanna, while Lopez split from Casper Smart earlier this year.