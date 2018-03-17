Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Drag queen and TV personality RuPaul honoured with Walk of Fame star (VIDEO)

Saturday March 17, 2018
08:35 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, March 17 — RuPaul received the 2,631st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday.

The Emmy-winning drag queen and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race fought back tears as he accepted the honour.

“I love all of you and I wish for each and every person within the sound of my voice that your dreams can come true as mine have. This is absolutely the most important moment in my professional career,” he said.

Born RuPaul Andre Charles, he studied theater at the North Atlanta School of Performing Arts. In the 1980s, he became a popular figure of the New York club scene, and skyrocketed to fame in the 1990s with his hit album Supermodel of the World.

He’s been hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race since 2009; the show pits drag queens against each other based on their looks and talents. — Reuters

Television personality and drag queen RuPaul touches his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles March 17, 2018. — Reuters picTelevision personality and drag queen RuPaul touches his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles March 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

