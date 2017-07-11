Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Dr Dre shares new track called ‘Gunfire’

Tuesday July 11, 2017
08:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 carThe Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 car

Venus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finalsVenus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finals

The Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in MalawiThe Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in Malawi

The Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its gutsThe Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its guts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Dr Dre was a member of the pioneering gangsta rap group NWA. — AFP picDr Dre was a member of the pioneering gangsta rap group NWA. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 11 — The American rapper has shared a new song, which features in the HBO documentary series The Defiant Ones.

Gunfire is the first new track from the rapper since his Compton album was released in 2015. The track features in the fourth episode of The Defiant Ones, a new documentary series exploring the lives of Dr Dre and star producer Jimmy Iovine, and their partnership.

The episode is scheduled to screen July 14 but is already available to stream via HBO Go and HBO Now. The documentary also features appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Bono, David Geffen, Kendrick Lamar, Trent Reznor, Eminem, Nas, Ice Cube, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg.

The rapper has become one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the music business. In 2015, he released his Compton album, billed as a kind of “grand finale.” The album was released a week before the biographical movie “Straight Outta Compton,” about the early days in 1986 of his former group, gangsta rap pioneers NWA.

 

Listen to Gunfire (Pitchfork has confirmed that the title is Gunfire and not Gunifiyah) here. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline