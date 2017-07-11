Dr Dre shares new track called ‘Gunfire’

Dr Dre was a member of the pioneering gangsta rap group NWA. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 11 — The American rapper has shared a new song, which features in the HBO documentary series The Defiant Ones.

Gunfire is the first new track from the rapper since his Compton album was released in 2015. The track features in the fourth episode of The Defiant Ones, a new documentary series exploring the lives of Dr Dre and star producer Jimmy Iovine, and their partnership.

The episode is scheduled to screen July 14 but is already available to stream via HBO Go and HBO Now. The documentary also features appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Bono, David Geffen, Kendrick Lamar, Trent Reznor, Eminem, Nas, Ice Cube, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg.

The rapper has become one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the music business. In 2015, he released his Compton album, billed as a kind of “grand finale.” The album was released a week before the biographical movie “Straight Outta Compton,” about the early days in 1986 of his former group, gangsta rap pioneers NWA.

Listen to Gunfire (Pitchfork has confirmed that the title is Gunfire and not Gunifiyah) here. — AFP-Relaxnews