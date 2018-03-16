Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s relationship under the spotlight in ‘The Defiant Ones’ (VIDEO)

In ‘The Defiant Ones’ Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre’s (centre) relationship comes under the spotlight, as well as the trials and tribulations they went through to get to where they are today. — Screen capture via Reuters videoLOS ANGELES, March 16 — Music producers Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre were in Brixton, London for a special screening of a documentary that charts their career successes yesterday.

In the four-part netflix series called The Defiant Ones the duos relationship comes under the spotlight, as well as the trials and tribulations they went through to get to where they are today.

Iovine, who set up record label Interscope, and Dre, who spearheaded the American west coast hip hop scene, together in 2006 co-founded the Beats headphones and music streaming service that they later sold to Apple in 2014 for $US3.2 billion (RM12.5 billion).

Turning up for the red carpet, along with the duo, was model Neelam Gill and musician Will.I.AM.

“Black Eyed Peas got our start and we were signed with Jimmy Iovine since 1997 and we turned down a million dollar offer from Sony to sign to Jimmy Iovine for four hundred thousand dollars because he said no matter how many records you sell you could always make records at Interscope”, the “Black Eyed Peas” frontman said of Iovine.

Interviews with Will.I.Am feature in the series along with many of Iovine and Dre’s artists including Eminem, Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Kendrick Lamar.

The Defiant Ones is available on streaming site Netflix March 23. — Reuters