‘Downsizing’ to open Venice Film Festival

ROME, July 15 — Oscar-winning US director Alexander Payne's latest movie Downsizing is to open this year's Venice Film Festival, while his compatriot Annette Bening will head the Mostra jury, organisers announced today.

The sci-fi film, starring Matt Damon as a man who realises he would have a better life if he shrank himself, will get its world premiere on August 30 at the 74th Venice festival.

Co-starring Kristen Wiig as his wife Audrey, dreaming of a better life, the movie is due for general release at the end of the year.

Payne, who won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay in 2004 and 2012, directed Mr Schmidt starring Jack Nicholson in 2002, 2004’s Sideways and 2013’s black and white Nebraska.

Oscar-nominated Bening, whose credits include American Beauty (1999) and The Kids are Alright (2010), will head the jury of the oldest film festival in the world.

The Venice Film Festival will run from July 30 to August 9, 2017. — AFP