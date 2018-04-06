Dove tackles body confidence with the help of Cartoon Network

The beauty giant has teamed up with the network’s Emmy-nominated cartoon series Steven Universe to promote themes of inclusivity and empowerment, and encourage self-esteem among the show’s young audience.

The concept, which is part of the ongoing “Dove Self Esteem Project,” will take the form of six short animated films directed by Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, created with the guidance of body image expert Dr Phillippa Diedrichs at the Centre for Appearance Research at the University of the West of England. An original song and accompanying music video featuring the cast of the show will also be released later in the year, alongside an educational eBook.

The first film, which has now been released, deals with the issue of appearance-related bullying.

“Cartoons are a powerful medium when it comes to empathy and understanding, which is why my team and I take great care with Steven Universe to reflect real issues that affect our audience,” said Sugar in a statement. “I’m grateful that I will have access to a plethora of research on body image and mental health thanks to this partnership with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. This is an issue I have struggled with personally and I hope this will be a chance to amplify positive messages about self-awareness and acceptance.”

Dove first launched its “Self-Esteem Project” in 2004 with the aim of improving body confidence and self-esteem and pledging to reach 40 million young people by 2020. It has also created a series of campaigns designed to engage with ordinary women everywhere, such as its “Campaign for Real Beauty” and “Real Beauty Sketches”, featuring non-professional models in its marketing material.

For more information, visit dove.com/selfesteem. To watch the first episode of the Dove & Steven Universe series, see here. — AFP-Relaxnews