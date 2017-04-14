Last updated -- GMT+8

‘Don’t Breathe’ director tapped for ‘Labyrinth’ reboot

Friday April 14, 2017
07:50 AM GMT+8

The original 'Labyrinth' movie poster, starring the late David Bowie. — Labyrinth/AFP pic The original 'Labyrinth' movie poster, starring the late David Bowie. — Labyrinth/AFP pic LOS ANGELES, April 14 — TriStar has hired Fede Alvarez to helm its upcoming feature based on the 1986 cult classic movie from Jim Henson, which starred the late David Bowie.

Alvarez, who is best known for directing the horror hit Don't Breathe, will also co-write the new Labyrinth script with Jay Basu, who is currently penning the next Lisbeth Salander pic The Girl in the Spider's Web — which Alvarez is also directing.

The Labyrinth production, which has been labelled a “spinoff,” is expected to build on the world from the original story, which centred on a 16-year old girl who is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother after he is kidnapped by the Goblin King (Bowie).

The film is a collaborative production between TriStar Pictures and The Jim Henson Co. Lisa Henson will produce, with Nicole Brown to oversee for TriStar (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

