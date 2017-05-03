Donnie Yen to visit Kuching during Asean film fest

The star of Ip Man is said to be in Kuching, Sarawak — where AIFFA is hosted — from May 5 until May 6, 2017. — Picture by Cinema OnlineKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Asean International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) is a big international event that is attended by more and more big name Asian celebrities each time it is held.



One of the celebrities that will attend the third edition of AIFFA is none other than Donnie Yen.



People went nuts when the announcement of his imminent arrival was made on AIFFA's Facebook.



He will attend the Gala Night and will reportedly have a fan meet session, though further details are yet to be disclosed on that.



Before this, stars like Jackie Chan attended the second AIFFA in 2015 and Michelle Yeoh graced AIFFA 2013 and 2015 with her presence.



This year's AIFFA is held from mid-February until early May.



It will also be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest crowd of people dressed as cats. On 4 May, AIFFA will hold film screenings around Kuching before ending the day with a party where the attempt to break the world record will be made.



May 5 will be the day of the AIFFA Biz World Launch and May 6 will be the final day that ends with the Gala Night. — CinemaOnline