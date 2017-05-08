Donnie Yen honoured with Asean Inspiration Award

Donnie Yen smiles during an appearance at the Asean International Film Festival and Awards 2017 in Kuching May 6, 2017. — CinemaOnline picKUCHING, May 8 — Donnie Yen has recently been honoured with the Asean Inspiration Award at the Asean International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) 2017.

The martial arts actor, who appeared at the event held in Kuching, Sarawak on May 6 along with wife Cissy Wang, shared a video of the moment on his official Facebook page, and wrote, “Feel so blessed, now on to the next journey, until next time.”

In it, Donnie spoke directly to the camera and shared, “It wasn’t so much the awards, it was more of seeing my fellow... younger filmmakers having that excitement to receive their awards because I know how difficult it must have been for them to finish the film...”

He stated that it brought back a lot of memories of him in his early days as a struggling filmmaker.

“Hopefully me being here inspires many others,” he added.

He then held up his accolade and shared that he will put it at his company with the rest of his awards.

The video ended with a message that read, “Thank you AIFFA and all the love from Kuching. Keep inspiring.”

2017 marks the third year for AIFFA to be held. The event has been graced by many big stars such as Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh since its conception in 2013.

This year, the Philippines took home the most awards with six wins, though Vietnam took home three big accolades including the coveted Best Film title.

Host country Malaysia did not go home empty-handed as the Bade Hj. Azmi-directed Kanang Anak Langkau won the Asean Spirit Award while Tan Sri Lakshamanan Krishnan took home the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is the full winners list for AIFFA 2017:

Best Film — The Way Station (Vietnam)

Best Director — Louie Ignacio, Area (Philippines)

Best Screenplay — Ziarah: Tales of the Otherwords (Indonesia)

Best Actor — Pham Hoang Phuoc, The Way Station (Vietnam)

Best Actress — Ai-Ai delas Alas, Area (Philippines)

Best Supporting Actor — Ricky Davao, Dayang Asu (Philippines)

Best Supporting Actress — Ana Capri, Laut (Philippines)

Best Director of Photography — Ly Thai Dung, The Way Station (Vietnam)

Best Edit — Lawrence Fajardo, Imbisibol (Philippines)

Special Jury Award — Solo, Solitude (Indonesia)

Special Jury Award — Ziarah: Tales of the Otherwords (Indonesia)

Special Honour Award — Lav Diaz, Babaeng Humayo (Philippines)

Asean Spirit Award — Kanang Anak Langkau (Malaysia)

Lifetime Achievement Award — Tan Sri Lakshamanan Krishnan (Malaysia)

Asean Inspiration Award — Donnie Yen — CinemaOnline