Donald Sutherland to join Brad Pitt on sci-fi epic ‘Ad Astra’

Donald Sutherland has signed on to join the cast of James Gray's upcoming sci-fi feature 'Ad Astra'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — Two-time Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland has signed on to join the cast of James Gray's upcoming sci-fi feature Ad Astra, alongside Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones and Ruth Negga.

The adventure film, backed by New Regency, 20th Century Fox and Bona Film Group, follows a man's (Pitt) journey across a lawless and unforgiving solar system to find his missing father, a renegade scientist who poses a threat to all of mankind (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Gray will helm the feature based on a script he co-penned with Ethan Gross, with Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner producing under their Plan B banner with RT Features' Rodrigo Teixeira, Keep Your Head Productions' Anthony Katagas and Gray. Executive producers are Mad River's Marc Butan and RT Features' Lourenco Sant'Anna and Sophie Mas, along with Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Anthony Mosawi and Paul Conway.

Ad Astra marks the continuation of a blossoming partnership between New Regency and Plan B, who have previously joined forces for films such as the Oscar-nominated The Big Short and Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave. — AFP-Relaxnews