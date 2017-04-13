Last updated -- GMT+8

Dolph Lundgren lands villainous role in ‘Aquaman’

Lundgren will play King Nereus from Mera’s home kingdom of Xebel, a fearsome warrior who claims Mera as his betrothed. — Screengrab from YouTubeLundgren will play King Nereus from Mera’s home kingdom of Xebel, a fearsome warrior who claims Mera as his betrothed. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, April 13 — Dolph Lundgren has joined Aquaman as a rival aquatic monarch out for Aquaman’s blood.

The Hollywood Reporter said that Lundgren will play King Nereus from Mera’s home kingdom of Xebel, a fearsome warrior who claims Mera as his betrothed.

Jason Momoa is starring as the titular underwater-breathing superhero in his first solo film alongside Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman’s love interest and the object of Xebel’s affection.

Other key cast members include Nicole Kidman as Aquaman’s mother; Patrick Wilson as Orm, a villain who happens to be Aquaman’s half-brother; Willem Dafoe as Aquaman’s adviser; scientist Dr Vulko; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as classic villain Black Manta; and Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father.

The James Wan-directed flick is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 21, 2018.

