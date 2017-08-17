Dolly Parton to release first children’s album

Dolly Parton’s ‘I Believe in You’ will be out digitally on September 29, followed by a worldwide physical release on October 13. — Reuters picNASHVILLE, Aug 17 — Legendary singer Dolly Parton has announced she will be releasing a children’s album in the autumn.

I Believe in You, her first album for children “and those young at heart,” includes 14 tracks written and recorded by the country star.

Among the tracks is a new version of Parton’s hit song from the 1970s Coat of Many Colours, while a bonus track features the star reading along from her book of the same name.

“My first album was released 50 years ago and it’s been an amazing 50 years since then. I am very excited that now I’m coming out with my first children’s album in all of those 50 years,” Parton said of the album.

Proceeds will go to the Imagination Library, which was founded in Parton’s hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, 20 years ago and has since expanded into four countries and grown to serve more than a million kids. The organisation provides a new, age-appropriate book to kids each month, beginning with The Little Engine That Could in North America.

I Believe in You will be out digitally on September 29, followed by a worldwide physical release on October 13. — AFP-Relaxnews