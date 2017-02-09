Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 8:00 pm GMT+8

‘Dog Wick’: Don’t mess with this dog’s human! (VIDEO)

Thursday February 9, 2017
05:24 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Fans of John Wick rejoice! While waiting for John Wick: Chapter 2, here’s a hilariously violent parody (it’s both, trust me) about his dog, aptly titled Dog Wick.

This parody by RocketJump shows you what happens when you mess with John Wick’s dog’s human. Mainly, the results aren’t pretty.

Featuring the performance of an adorably fluffy dog with uncanny skills and a passable Keanu Reeves lookalike (if you squint really hard), check out the parody above, which has already garnered over 700,000 views in two days.

This ‘John Wick’ parody by RocketJump shows you what happens when you mess with the wrong dog. — Picture via YouTube/RocketJumpThis ‘John Wick’ parody by RocketJump shows you what happens when you mess with the wrong dog. — Picture via YouTube/RocketJump

