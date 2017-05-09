Documentary examines the rise of Scottish rock scene

EDINBURGH, May 9 — Grant McPhee, a director who has worked as a digital imaging technician on Game of Thrones and Outlander, developed a documentary exploring the zeitgeist of the late 20th century music scene in Scotland.

McPhee spent ten years tracking down and interviewing some 60 subjects, from label producers to journalists to musicians (David McClymont of Orange Juice, Jo Callis of The Human League, Douglas Hart of The Jesus and Mary Chain).

He also used a lot of archival footage.

The result, excavating from 1977 and unwinding through the ‘80s, isa pair of feature-length documentary films, packaged together as The Sound of Young Scotland.

(The project’s slogan refers to the Postcard label’s motto, itself a play on classic Motown slogan “The Sound of Young America”.)

The film footage highglights the raw energy and intensity of the youth during these decades.

The first installment, The Big Gold Dream, released in 2015, explored how independent labels (Edinburgh’s Fast Product in the late 1970s; Glasgow’s Postcard at the dawn of the ‘80s) helped usher the local post-punk scene to wider national and international acclaim.

The first of 2 films about the 1970s-80s Scottish music scene, 'Big Gold Dream'. — AFP picMoreover, the film chronicles the crossover between the musicians, the labels, and the fans: “...everybody links together—it’s a spider’s web!” McPhee remarked in an interview with Pitchfork at the time of the first film’s release.

The second installment, entitled Teenage Superstar, is getting ready for its rotation.

The documentary focuses on Glasgow in the ‘80s and ‘90s, again including interviews with label members and musicians from Teenage Fanclub and Primal Scream.

“It was pretty ramshackle,” musician David Keegan notes, in the trailer, of the Scottish scene. But the ultimate logic remained: “why shouldn’t you make a record?”

As Pitchfork remarks, these momentous post-punk and indie precedents enabled the rise of contemporary outfits with the same regional roots, notably Belle and Sebastian, Mogwai, Franz Ferdinand, and Chvrches — as well as English Britpop in the interim.

To fully complete the project, the film’s creators have launched a crowd-funding campaign. — AFP-Relaxnews