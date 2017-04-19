Last updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 11:09 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Showbiz

Do you have what it takes to be a ‘Girlboss’? (VIDEO)

Wednesday April 19, 2017
10:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

UK Parliament votes in favour of early national electionUK Parliament votes in favour of early national election

Malaysian inflation below forecast, but at highest in eight yearsMalaysian inflation below forecast, but at highest in eight years

N. Korea video shows mock US ‘bombing’N. Korea video shows mock US ‘bombing’

Once a common sight, Sabah’s pangolins now on verge of extinctionOnce a common sight, Sabah’s pangolins now on verge of extinction

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Britt Robertson plays Sophia Amoruso in 'Girlboss'.Britt Robertson plays Sophia Amoruso in 'Girlboss'.WASHINGTON, April 19 — Netflix’s brand new series Girlboss wants you to be your own boss.

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling book #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, the series centres on Amoruso (played by Britt Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 27, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal.

Premiering on Netflix this Friday, the series consists of 13-half hour episodes.

Girlboss is created and executive produced by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect, 30 Rock), who also serves as showrunner. Charlize Theron (Monster, Young Adult), Laverne McKinnon and Beth Kono, Christian Ditter (How to Be Single) and Sophia Amoruso also serve as executive producers. 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline