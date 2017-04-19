Do you have what it takes to be a ‘Girlboss’? (VIDEO)

Britt Robertson plays Sophia Amoruso in 'Girlboss'.WASHINGTON, April 19 — Netflix’s brand new series Girlboss wants you to be your own boss.

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling book #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, the series centres on Amoruso (played by Britt Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 27, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal.

Premiering on Netflix this Friday, the series consists of 13-half hour episodes.

Girlboss is created and executive produced by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect, 30 Rock), who also serves as showrunner. Charlize Theron (Monster, Young Adult), Laverne McKinnon and Beth Kono, Christian Ditter (How to Be Single) and Sophia Amoruso also serve as executive producers.