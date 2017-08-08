DNCE ready to rock KL tonight

The Joe Jonas-fronted band were presented with Nasi Lemak cakes at their press conference in KL this morning. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — American dance-pop group DNCE has touched down in Malaysia for the first time to bring the party of a lifetime to KL Live tonight!

But before their show, band members Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, and Cole Whittle met up with the Malaysian media at a press conference held at Le Meridien, Kuala Lumpur this morning.

Since the quartet band is famous for their debut single Cake by the Ocean, Universal Music Malaysia presented them Tiana Kitchen’s famous Nasi Lemak cakes as a token of appreciation!

Furthermore, Universal Music Malaysia has also announced that the band’s self-titled album which was released on November 2016, has just reached platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) today.

The album consists some of the band’s top hits including the three-time platinum single Cake by the Ocean, as well as their other dance-ready standouts like Toothbrush and Body Moves.

The band had also recently released the lead single of their forthcoming second album Kissing Strangers featuring Nicki Minaj. The song has a remixed Spanish version featuring Luis Fonsi who is known for his super hit single, Despacito.

DNCE arrived in the country last night, and can’t wait for their debut performance in Kuala Lumpur tonight at 8pm.

“We’re really excited to see the city and meet our fans tonight,” frontman Joe Jonas said at the press conference.

Tickets for DNCE Live in Kuala Lumpur priced at RM288 (PS2), RM388 (PS1) and RM538 (VIP) are still available at myticket.asia. — TheHive.Asia