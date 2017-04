DJ Khaled’s gets to No.1 with help from Bieber (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 29 — DJ Khaled is doing pretty well on the charts and his latest single ‘I’m the One’ is already a Billboard number one.

Record producer DJ Khaled poses backstage at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US on May 22, 2016. — Reuters picWatch his video for I'm the One’with the help of stars such as Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

It’s currently trending on YouTube.