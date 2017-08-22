Dizzy Rascal, Wiley and Roots Manuva lined up for Outlook Festival’s 10th anniversary

A file picture of the 2016 Outlook Festival. — AFP picZAGREB, Aug 22 — To celebrate its tenth birthday, Outlook Festival, taking place in Croatia from September 7-10, has put together a programme that celebrates the event’s urban roots with some of the world’s most well-known rappers and DJs.

The three-day festival dedicated to “soundsystem culture” (dubstep, drum and bass, reggae, electronica, techno etc.) was launched in 2008 by two British club promotors, and has since become a go-to summer festival for those who love urban music genres.

Since 2010, the festival has been located near the Croatian seaside city of Pula, with opening night performances taking place in the 2000-year-old amphitheatre at Fort Punta Christo.

While the scenery may be more Polensium than British, Outlook hasn’t lost sight of its heritage, with most of the audience coming from the UK, and some of the urban UK scene’s biggest artists arriving to headline at the event.

This year, to celebrate a decade of music and dance by the Adriatic Sea in front of over 10,000 revellers, Outlook’s opening acts are confirmed to be London rapper Dizzee Rascal (who will be performing an exclusive Outlook set), Californian legend DJ Shadow, and the Outlook Orchestra performing “orchestral versions of some of the biggest tracks from the last decade and beyond.”

World-famous artists

Over 300 performances will take place during Outlook’s 5 days and nights, with many of the most well-known names hailing from the grime and rap scenes back in Britain. Aside from headliner Dizzee Rascal, anticipated acts include London’s Wiley, Giggs, Congo Natty (aka Rebel MC), Shy FX, P-Money and Roots Manuva, and DJ David ‘Ram Jam’ Rodigan from Oxfordshire.

Other eagerly-awaited international stars on the line-up are Ghostface Killah (US), Pharoahe Monch(US) and Horace Andy (Jamaica). — AFP-Relaxnews