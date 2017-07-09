Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

'Disorderly' US actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia

Sunday July 9, 2017
07:42 AM GMT+8

Actor Shia LaBeouf (centre) was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. — Reuters picActor Shia LaBeouf (centre) was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 9 — US film star Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia early yesterday after he became “aggressive” towards a police officer and was behaving in a “disorderly” fashion, authorities said.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, LaBeouf was arrested in the early hours after he approached a bystander and a police officer, asking for a cigarette.

It is the latest in a series of arrests for “Transformers” star LaBeouf, with at least one earlier incident also involving “disorderly” behaviour.

“When LaBeouf wasn’t given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” the police department said in a statement.

The officer told to LaBeouf to leave the area but he refused and grew aggressive, the statement read.

When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, he ran to a nearby hotel before eventually getting arrested in the lobby.

LaBeouf was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

LaBeouf is in Georgia to film the “Peanut Butter Falcon,” a movie co-starring Dakota Johnson.

Also known for films such as “Disturbia” (2007) and Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac” (2013), LaBeouf was arrested in January when he allegedly grabbed and pushed a man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, where the film star had set up an anti-Donald Trump installation.

LaBeouf has said the charges against him were subsequently dropped.

He was also arrested in June 2014 at a Broadway musical after causing a disturbance in the theatre. — AFP

