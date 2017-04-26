Last updated -- GMT+8

Disney’s release dates for ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and more

A still from the original animated Disney film 'The Lion King.' — Disney Enterprises, Inc/AFP picA still from the original animated Disney film 'The Lion King.' — Disney Enterprises, Inc/AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 26 — Disney has unveiled a string of release dates for its upcoming films, including the highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode IX (in 3D), a fresh Indiana Jones movie, and the live-action remake of its animated classic The Lion King.

According to the announcement, Star Wars: Episode IX will debut on May 24, in 2019, followed by The Lion King (also in 3D) on July 19, 2019, with the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise pushed back by a year to July 10, 2020.

The studio also revealed that the untitled animation title previously announced on November 27 in 2019 is, in fact, the sequel to the hugely popular animated tale Frozen.

Premiere dates for a series of other films — including many “as-yet-untitled” features — have also been unveiled with some pushed back, however, it appears that Toy Story 4 is still on schedule for June 21, 2019 as is Marvel's Captain Marvel for March 8 of the same year (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews

