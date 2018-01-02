Disney releases new ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ teaser (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Disney has released a new teaser for highly-anticipated animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 to ring in the new year of 2018.

The teaser doesn’t really reveal much footage, with just a hint of Ralph breaking in 2018 and inadvertently leaving 2017 in shambles behind him.

John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman will be back as the voices of Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz. Set six years after the events of the first movie, Ralph and Vanellope are now good friends and they discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure that goes far beyond the world of video games.

As previously revealed, Ralph will also encounter virtually every Disney Princess as well as other popular characters including, Marvel and Lucasfilm’s franchises.

Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer will also be back to reprise their roles along with newcomers to the franchise Taraji P. Henson and Ana Ortiz.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is scheduled for release on November 21, 2018.

A screengrab from a teaser for highly-anticipated animated sequel ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’.