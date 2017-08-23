Disney movies now available on iflix

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Monsters University’, ‘Iron Man 3’ and ‘Frozen’ are some of the Disney movies available on iflix. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — iflix has recently announced the launch of its Channels feature, which will provide users access to award-winning Disney content.

Movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Frozen, Monster University, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier will be available for viewing via iflix website or mobile app, through their respective branded channels including Marvel Studios, Disney-Pixar Animation Studios, and Disney.

“At iflix, we have committed to offering the best content available to our subscribers, this new partnership with Disney is key to delivering on that promise,” says iflix Group Chief Content Officer, Sean Carey, in a statement.

All new titles are available to be streamed in HD format with upgraded audio, offering users an exceptional viewing experience on their personalised iflix homepage.

The platform will be receiving contents continuously with additional titles coming to the service starting January 2018, which include Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marvel’s Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, The Jungle Book, Zootopia, Tangled, Finding Dory, Inside Out and Good Dinosaur.

Young viewers and families can also rejoice as beloved children’s content such as Sofia the First and Star Wars Rebels will be added to the service.

Meanwhile, fans of ABC Studios’ content can anticipate the arrival of its highly acclaimed and popular shows, including Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to iflix.

Aside from the addition of various movies and shows, the new partnership with Disney will also include a project with the company’s production arm and subsidiary, Maker Studios, which will be released as an iflix original.

iflix is currently available in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Maldives, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Cambodia, and Nigeria. — CinemaOnline