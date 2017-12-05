Discovery raises stake in Oprah Winfrey Network

Oprah Winfrey in Beverly Hills, California on February 22, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 5 — Discovery Communications Inc said yesterday it had raised its stake in its joint venture with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey to more than 70 per cent.

Discovery paid US$70 million (RM284.77 million) to acquire an additional 24.5 per cent stake in the Oprah Winfrey Network from Harpo Inc, founded by Winfrey.

Winfrey, who will retain a minority interest and continue in her role as chief executive of OWN, has extended her commitment to the network through 2025, Discovery said.

OWN, launched in 2011 as a joint venture between Discovery and Harpo, focuses on African-American viewers, mostly women, and includes hit series such as Queen Sugar and Greenleaf.

Discovery was advised by Allen & Co LLC and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, while Harpo was advised by Moelis & Co LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP. — Reuters