Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Discovery raises stake in Oprah Winfrey Network

Tuesday December 5, 2017
07:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assemblyJamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assembly

HK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensiveHK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensive

Australia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test caseAustralia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test case

The Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin starThe Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin star

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Oprah Winfrey in Beverly Hills, California on February 22, 2015. — Reuters picOprah Winfrey in Beverly Hills, California on February 22, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 5 — Discovery Communications Inc said yesterday it had raised its stake in its joint venture with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey to more than 70 per cent.

Discovery paid US$70 million (RM284.77 million) to acquire an additional 24.5 per cent stake in the Oprah Winfrey Network from Harpo Inc, founded by Winfrey.

Winfrey, who will retain a minority interest and continue in her role as chief executive of OWN, has extended her commitment to the network through 2025, Discovery said.

OWN, launched in 2011 as a joint venture between Discovery and Harpo, focuses on African-American viewers, mostly women, and includes hit series such as Queen Sugar and Greenleaf.

Discovery was advised by Allen & Co LLC and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, while Harpo was advised by Moelis & Co LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline