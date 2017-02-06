Discovery Asia announces 16 new homegrown productions

Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific has announced 16 new local productions for the network’s flagship brand Discovery Channel.KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific announces 16 new local productions for the network’s flagship brand Discovery Channel as well as leading travel and lifestyle channel TLC to serve its Southeast Asian audience.

The new channels will be available across both linear and digital platforms featuring works by local creators and storytellers to co-create content that caters to the diversity of the Southeast Asian viewers.

Director of Content Curation, Discovery Southeast Asia Rohit Tharani said for over two decades, Discovery had great track record in innovative and immersive storytelling.

“Based on data-driven insights, we understand the power of telling homegrown stories.

“In 2017, we are taking the lead and investing in more local content than ever before, bolstering our flagship channels and broadening the appeal to the millennials,” he said in a statement today.

Some of the homegrown shows include Frontier Borneo, Surviving Borneo, You Have Been Warned, Bangkok Hooker, Say Yes To The Dress and Wok With Us.

Produced by Endemol Shine, ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ is coming to Asia on TLC to showcase the colors and diversity of Asian weddings.

“Discovery’s commitment is to further accelerate in-market growth opportunities of local productions while delivering local, compelling stories that unravel insights in the lives of the Asian people and their cultures,’ he added. — Bernama